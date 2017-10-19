US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The latest US sanctions are aimed at forcing Russia out of the European energy market, so that Europe buys more expensive American liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

He noted that international politics is increasingly interfering in economic relations. "The recent sanction package adopted by the US Congress is frankly aimed at forcing Russia out of the European energy markets, pushing Europe to switch to more expensive liquefied gas from the US, and there is not enough volume," Putin said.

He also drew attention to attempts to obstruct the projects of laying new gas pipeline routes, despite the fact that such diversification of logistics is "economically efficient, beneficial to Europe, serves to enhance its security".