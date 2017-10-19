Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin

Business & Economy
October 19, 17:59 UTC+3

The Russian leader noted that international politics is increasingly interfering in economic relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The latest US sanctions are aimed at forcing Russia out of the European energy market, so that Europe buys more expensive American liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

Read also

Moscow working on measures to respond to tightened US anti-Russian sanctions

Lavrov calls US desire to ensure economic interests in Europe through sanctions 'impudent'

Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia

Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctions

PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions

He noted that international politics is increasingly interfering in economic relations. "The recent sanction package adopted by the US Congress is frankly aimed at forcing Russia out of the European energy markets, pushing Europe to switch to more expensive liquefied gas from the US, and there is not enough volume," Putin said.

He also drew attention to attempts to obstruct the projects of laying new gas pipeline routes, despite the fact that such diversification of logistics is "economically efficient, beneficial to Europe, serves to enhance its security".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
3
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — Putin
6
Lavrov laughs off Sweden’s allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in its elections
7
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама