US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. US Senator Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday confirmed that the US Department of State has submitted its guidelines regarding another round of US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

"The guidance provided today by the State Department is a good first step in responsibly implementing a very complex piece of legislation, and I appreciate Secretary Tillerson’s attention to this important issue," Corker said in a statement, obtained by TASS.