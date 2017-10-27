Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctions

World
October 27, 3:07 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US Department of State has earlier announced it prepared guidelines regarding another round of US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. US Senator Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday confirmed that the US Department of State has submitted its guidelines regarding another round of US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

"The guidance provided today by the State Department is a good first step in responsibly implementing a very complex piece of legislation, and I appreciate Secretary Tillerson’s attention to this important issue," Corker said in a statement, obtained by TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and Sputnik
2
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
3
Putin issues further orders for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization in Russia
4
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
5
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
6
Mandate of UN-OPCW mission in Syria can be reviewed — Russia’s UN envoy
7
Russia and Germany unanimous terrorists in Syria should be eliminated — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама