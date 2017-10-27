US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctions

Mandate of UN-OPCW mission in Syria can be reviewed — Russia’s UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 3:11
US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld October 27, 3:07
Russian journalists’ union blasts Twitter move on RT, Sputnik as crackdown on free speechSociety & Culture October 27, 1:00
Ukraine’s president beefs up wealth, gets back status of billionaireWorld October 27, 0:58
Large object that could be missing Mi-8 helicopter located on Arctic seabedMilitary & Defense October 27, 0:32
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drillsMilitary & Defense October 26, 21:08
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and SputnikRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 19:44
Bad weather complicates search for Russian helicopter missing off Spitzbergen coastWorld October 26, 19:01
Chechen leader slams reports of 'Kadyrov’s trace' in Ukrainian MP assassination attemptWorld October 26, 18:59
WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. US Senator Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday confirmed that the US Department of State has submitted its guidelines regarding another round of US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.
"The guidance provided today by the State Department is a good first step in responsibly implementing a very complex piece of legislation, and I appreciate Secretary Tillerson’s attention to this important issue," Corker said in a statement, obtained by TASS.