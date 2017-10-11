Back to Main page
Moscow hopes crisis in Spain will be solved through dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 13:07 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry views the events in Catalonia as Spain’s domestic affair

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia views the events in Catalonia as Spain’s domestic affairs and expects that the situation will be solved in the framework of the Spanish law with ensuring the guarantees of rights and freedoms of all citizens, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry, which is guided by the fundamental principles of the international law, views the events in Catalonia as Spain’s domestic affair. We hope that the situation will be solved through dialogue strictly in line with Spain’s law and in the interests of a united and prosperous Spain with ensuring the guarantees of rights and freedoms of all citizens of the country," the ministry said.

