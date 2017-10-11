Back to Main page
Some 30,000 supporters gather outside parliament during Catalan leader's speech

World
October 11, 3:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In addition, over 5,000 people watched the live broadcast of Puigdemont’s speech at a centeral square in the Catalan city of Girona

Live broadcast of Carles Puigdemont's address to parliament, Barcelona

Live broadcast of Carles Puigdemont's address to parliament, Barcelona

© REUTERS/Susana Vera

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. About 30,000 supporters of Catalan independence gathered outside the regional parliament’s building in Barcelona as Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont addressed the lawmakers on Tuesday evening, Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported.

In addition, over 5,000 people watched the live broadcast of Puigdemont’s speech at a centeral square in the Catalan city of Girona, El Pais said.

Catalonia’s head Carles Puigdemont earlier announced that based on the results of the October 1 referendum on secession from Spain, the region has earned the right to become an independent republic. However, he added, the region would suspend the process of declaring independence in a bid to establish a constructive dialogue with Madrid.

According to the Catalan government, as many as 90.18% of voters supported the idea of Catalonia’s independence. In all, 2.28 million Catalans, or 43% out of 5.3 million eligible voters, took part in the referendum. The Spanish authorities however regard this referendum illegal and refuse to recognize its results.

Puigdemont, along with other Catalan officials and lawmakers, signed an official declaration of independence on Tuesday evening. The document, however, is yet to enter force.

