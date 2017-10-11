Recognition of Catalan independence impossible — Spanish minister

MADRID, October 11. /TASS/. The declaration of independence by Spain’s Catalonia region, announced earlier on Tuesday, is legally impossible, the country’s justice minister, Rafael Catala, was quoted as saying by Spain’s La Vanguardia newspaper.

Catala said that the Madrid government does not recognize "neither the law, suspended by the constitutional court, nor the referendum and the declaration of independence."

Catalonia’s head Carles Puigdemont earlier said that based on the results of the October 1 referendum on secession from Spain, Catalonia has earned the right to become an independent republic. However, he added, the region would suspend the process of declaring independence in a bid to establish a constructive dialogue with Madrid.

According to the Catalan government, as many as 90.18% of voters supported the idea of Catalonia’s independence. In all, 2.28 million Catalans, or 43% out of 5.3 million eligible voters, took part in the referendum. The Spanish authorities however regard this referendum illegal and refuse to recognize its results.

Puigdemont, along with other Catalan officials and lawmakers, signed an official declaration of independence on Tuesday evening. The document, however, is yet to enter force.