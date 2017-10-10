Leader of Catalonia suggests suspending independence process

MADRID, October 10./TASS/. Following the results of the independence referendum on October 1, Catalonia has won the right to be an independent state, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont stated.

However it may suspend the effects of the declaration of independence for a constructive dialogue with Madrid, Puigdemont added at an extraordinary session of the Catalan parliament.

Final results of the Catalan Self-determination #Referendum https://t.co/7EtXjv0ZeW #1OCT pic.twitter.com/cJZgC1s2rN — Catalan Government (@catalangov) 6 October 2017

"Catalonia has won the right to be an independent state," he said, adding that at the present stage the government "proposes the parliament to suspend the effects of the declaration of independence" to start a dialogue with Madrid.

The view from above. Thousands awaiting President #Puigdemont's key Catalan speech at #Barcelona arc de triomf. pic.twitter.com/75oIqAUXpB — Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC) 10 October 2017

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on secession from Spain. A total of 90% of voters, or slightly more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence.

The plebiscite was held in the tense atmosphere as the national police and civil guard were taking effort to stop the voting, seizing ballot boxes and papers.