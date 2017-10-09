Back to Main page
Top diplomat comments on Russian PM’s visit to Algeria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Algeria on October 9-10

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Algeria scheduled for October 9-10 will be a new stage in expanding ties between the two countries, Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel said on Monday.

The Russian prime minister’s visit "will mark a new stage in expanding and deepening relations between Algeria and Russia," the Algerie Presse Service news agency quotes him as saying.

Read also

Russia, Algeria discuss possible deliveries of SSJ-100 aircraft and MC-21

The minister stressed that both parties have a desire "to expand bilateral cooperation in politics, security and economy, including agriculture, trade, the energy sector and other areas."

During Medvedev’s visit, the two sides "will discuss issues of mutual interest, for example, conflicts in the Middle East, the situation in Syria, Iraq and Yemen," he went on to say.

The Russian Cabinet earlier reported that the agenda of Medvedev’s visit includes negotiations with Algeria’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a meeting with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and talks with the speakers of both houses of the parliament.

"During the talks [in Algeria the two sides] will discuss ways of further strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, the energy sector, humanitarian and cultural areas," the Cabinet noted. "A number of intergovernmental, interdepartamental and corporate agreements and documents are expected to be signed during the visit.".

