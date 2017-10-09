Top diplomat comments on Russian PM’s visit to Algeria

50 years on: Remembering Che GuevaraSociety & Culture October 09, 18:13
Russia’s Hermitage Museum, UNESCO agree to safeguard cultural valuables in war zonesSociety & Culture October 09, 18:01
IOC retests 254 doping samples of Russian athletes from 2010 Winter OlympicsSport October 09, 17:38
Disabled Russian fan who penned letter to national team gets football-related jobSport October 09, 17:16
Putin to meet with representatives of German businesses on October 12Business & Economy October 09, 17:10
Russia's Rosatom eyes Dutch companies’ participation in Lider icebreaker projectBusiness & Economy October 09, 17:02
UN experts note Russia honors human rights obligations despite sanctionsWorld October 09, 16:55
Kremlin Cup tournament to bolster Sharapova’s global ratings — Russian tennis chiefSport October 09, 16:49
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile systemMilitary & Defense October 09, 16:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Algeria scheduled for October 9-10 will be a new stage in expanding ties between the two countries, Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel said on Monday.
The Russian prime minister’s visit "will mark a new stage in expanding and deepening relations between Algeria and Russia," the Algerie Presse Service news agency quotes him as saying.
The minister stressed that both parties have a desire "to expand bilateral cooperation in politics, security and economy, including agriculture, trade, the energy sector and other areas."
During Medvedev’s visit, the two sides "will discuss issues of mutual interest, for example, conflicts in the Middle East, the situation in Syria, Iraq and Yemen," he went on to say.
The Russian Cabinet earlier reported that the agenda of Medvedev’s visit includes negotiations with Algeria’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a meeting with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and talks with the speakers of both houses of the parliament.
"During the talks [in Algeria the two sides] will discuss ways of further strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, the energy sector, humanitarian and cultural areas," the Cabinet noted. "A number of intergovernmental, interdepartamental and corporate agreements and documents are expected to be signed during the visit.".