Russia, Algeria discussing supplies of SSJ-100, MC-21 aircraft

No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellorWorld September 20, 15:06
Russia, Algeria discussing supplies of SSJ-100, MC-21 aircraftBusiness & Economy September 20, 14:52
Kremlin: Support for fictitious 'successor’ in poll shows Russians trust Putin’s HR policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 14:49
Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with RussiaMilitary & Defense September 20, 14:24
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 14:07
Kremlin expects Lithuanian president to change view on Zapad-2017 drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 13:46
Russia still has to agree on two points for Arctic shelf expansionBusiness & Economy September 20, 13:44
Belarussian military at Zapad-2017 exercise achieves goals set — LukashenkoWorld September 20, 13:29
Infantino congratulates Russia’s Sorokin on being elected to FIFA CouncilSport September 20, 13:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ALGIERS, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is interested in supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger jets and MC-21 airplanes in the longer run to Algeria, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in the course of a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on Wednesday.
"Russia is interested in supplies of domestically produced aircraft to Algeria, including Sukhoi Superjet, and MC-21 in future. These issues are discussed within the working group framework," Novak said.