Russia, Algeria discussing supplies of SSJ-100, MC-21 aircraft

Business & Economy
September 20, 14:52 UTC+3

Russia is interested in supplies of domestically produced aircraft to Algeria, the Russian energy minister said

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ALGIERS, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is interested in supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger jets and MC-21 airplanes in the longer run to Algeria, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in the course of a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on Wednesday.

"Russia is interested in supplies of domestically produced aircraft to Algeria, including Sukhoi Superjet, and MC-21 in future. These issues are discussed within the working group framework," Novak said.

