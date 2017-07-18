Back to Main page
Firm orders of MC-21 aircraft increased to 205 planes

Business & Economy
July 18, 21:48 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

This aircraft is a leading-edge one for the national aircraft manufacturing industry, the Russian deputy prime minister said

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Firm orders for the new Russian MC-21 passenger jet increased from 175 to 205 aircraft, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

"The figure of firm orders has already changed from 175 to 205 aircraft. These are firm orders placed not merely by Aeroflot purchasing 50 planes but by two other companies also - VIM-Avia and Red Wings," Rogozin said.

This aircraft is a leading-edge one for the national aircraft manufacturing industry, the deputy prime minister said. "Three Russian air carriers buying MC-21 at once is a very proper tactical step," Rogozin said.

First three years of service are highly important for a new aircraft in terms of its subsequent promotion for other airlines, he noted.

Senior official says MC-21 and SSJ-100 will be upgraded

Test flights of Russian MC-21 plane proceed routinely

Foreign buyers interested in new engine for Russian MC-21 aircraft

Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end

