Firm orders of MC-21 aircraft increased to 205 planes

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Firm orders for the new Russian MC-21 passenger jet increased from 175 to 205 aircraft, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.
"The figure of firm orders has already changed from 175 to 205 aircraft. These are firm orders placed not merely by Aeroflot purchasing 50 planes but by two other companies also - VIM-Avia and Red Wings," Rogozin said.
This aircraft is a leading-edge one for the national aircraft manufacturing industry, the deputy prime minister said. "Three Russian air carriers buying MC-21 at once is a very proper tactical step," Rogozin said.
First three years of service are highly important for a new aircraft in terms of its subsequent promotion for other airlines, he noted.