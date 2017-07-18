Test flights of Russian MC-21 plane proceed routinely

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Test flights of the Russian MC-21 plane proceed in a routine mode, with the next stage nearing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"Test flights proceed routinely, the first test prototype is at the Irkutsk plant. The process is nearing the next stage of trials," he said at a meeting of the government’s aviation board.

According to Rogozin, the board will hear a report of the Irkut corporation about test flights and preparations for MC-21 mass production.