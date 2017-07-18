Test flights of Russian MC-21 plane proceed routinely

CNN: Senior Russian diplomat says row over seized compounds almost settledRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 6:08
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compoundsWorld July 18, 2:49
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 1:41
A hundred years without a czar: investigation of Nicholas II's murder still underwaySociety & Culture July 18, 1:30
Sberbank supports idea of establishment of new banking associationBusiness & Economy July 17, 23:57
Russian company plans to sign contracts on supply of 31 MC-21 jets at MAKS 2017 airshowMilitary & Defense July 17, 21:58
Russia's legendary barque Kruzenshtern visited by some 20,000 guests at Finland’s KotkaMilitary & Defense July 17, 20:04
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organizationSociety & Culture July 17, 19:42
International observers to be invited to West-2017 drills — Belaruasian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense July 17, 18:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Test flights of the Russian MC-21 plane proceed in a routine mode, with the next stage nearing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.
"Test flights proceed routinely, the first test prototype is at the Irkutsk plant. The process is nearing the next stage of trials," he said at a meeting of the government’s aviation board.
According to Rogozin, the board will hear a report of the Irkut corporation about test flights and preparations for MC-21 mass production.