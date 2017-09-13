Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight tests

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Irkut Corporation, one of Russia’s leading aircraft manufacturers, has gotten down to a second phase of tests of the newest Russian commercial jet MC-21.

"On September 13, the second stage of MC-21-300 in-plant development tests program began," the corporation said in a report at its official homepage. "The modified airplane systems worked without complaint during the flight. The flight lasted about 2 hours."

"In the course of preparations for the second stage of MC-21-300 tests, strain gauges were mounted on the aircraft. They allow to accurately measure loads on the structure."

Also, proceeding from the results of the first flight test stage, onboard software underwent refining.

"The main goal of this stage of testing is to extend the range of flights by mass, centering, speed and altitude," the report said.

Yuri Slyusar, the President of the United Aircraft Corporation that Irkut is a member of, told TASS earlier MC-21 would have an international rollout at an aerospace show in Dubai in November.

MC-21, the official Russian title of which reads ‘Magistralny Samolyot Dvadtsat Pervogo Veka’ - the Airliner of the 21st Century, is a medium-range jet that will have two versions.

The first version, MC-21-200 will have a seating capacity for 132 to 165 customers, and the other version, MC-21-300, for 163 to 211 customers.

Only the latter version of the jet has been finalized to date. It had a maiden flight at the end of May.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier the date of the first public flight of the jet would be known in October.

First supplies of MC-21’s to the airlines have been scheduled for the end of 2018 while their batch manufacturing is to begin before the end of this year.