Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian aircraft manufacturer gets down to 2nd phase of MC-21 jet flight tests

Business & Economy
September 13, 20:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The main goal of this stage of testing is to extend the range of flights by mass, centering, speed and altitude

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Irkut Corporation, one of Russia’s leading aircraft manufacturers, has gotten down to a second phase of tests of the newest Russian commercial jet MC-21.

"On September 13, the second stage of MC-21-300 in-plant development tests program began," the corporation said in a report at its official homepage. "The modified airplane systems worked without complaint during the flight. The flight lasted about 2 hours."

Read also

Russia’s new MC-21 airliner to climb to 11km altitude in flight tests

"In the course of preparations for the second stage of MC-21-300 tests, strain gauges were mounted on the aircraft. They allow to accurately measure loads on the structure."

Also, proceeding from the results of the first flight test stage, onboard software underwent refining.

"The main goal of this stage of testing is to extend the range of flights by mass, centering, speed and altitude," the report said.

Yuri Slyusar, the President of the United Aircraft Corporation that Irkut is a member of, told TASS earlier MC-21 would have an international rollout at an aerospace show in Dubai in November.

Read also
MC-21 aircraft

Aircraft manufacturer says company ready to produce at least 30 MC-21 planes annually

MC-21, the official Russian title of which reads ‘Magistralny Samolyot Dvadtsat Pervogo Veka’ - the Airliner of the 21st Century, is a medium-range jet that will have two versions.

The first version, MC-21-200 will have a seating capacity for 132 to 165 customers, and the other version, MC-21-300, for 163 to 211 customers.

Only the latter version of the jet has been finalized to date. It had a maiden flight at the end of May.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said earlier the date of the first public flight of the jet would be known in October.

First supplies of MC-21’s to the airlines have been scheduled for the end of 2018 while their batch manufacturing is to begin before the end of this year.

Gallery
7 photo
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MC-21 aircraft with Russian engines to be delivered in 2019 — manufacturer

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls
2
Russia suggests armed UN mission to Ukraine for initial six-month term
3
Zapad-2017 drills in Belarus to involve 98 Russian tanks
4
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
5
Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism
6
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
7
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама