Kremlin warns against escalation of tensions over North Korea

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin has again warned against danger of actions that may lead to further escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
"We believe that actions that may lead to further escalation of tensions are highly undesirable and won’t not help us approach settlement of the North Korea problem, but, on the contrary, each time leave us fewer chances to settle this problem," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He stressed that such actions "may surely have very dangerous effect."
The Kremlin spokesman reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s consistent position on the matter.
"Appeal on all parties to avoid actions that may provoke further escalation of tensions has been voiced," Peskov noted.