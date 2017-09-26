Back to Main page
Kremlin warns against escalation of tensions over North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated Vladimir Putin’s consistent position on the matter

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin has again warned against danger of actions that may lead to further escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Read also

Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

"We believe that actions that may lead to further escalation of tensions are highly undesirable and won’t not help us approach settlement of the North Korea problem, but, on the contrary, each time leave us fewer chances to settle this problem," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that such actions "may surely have very dangerous effect."

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s consistent position on the matter.

"Appeal on all parties to avoid actions that may provoke further escalation of tensions has been voiced," Peskov noted.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
