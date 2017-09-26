Russia has evidence terrorists used sarin in April attack on Khan Sheikhoun — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow has evidence that terrorists used sarin in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun in April, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and weapons control department, Mikhail Ulyanov told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There is abundant evidence pointing to terrorists, who exploded a sarin bomb for provocative purposes," he said.

Experts refuse to visit the scene of the alleged April 4 chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun although the security situation allows this, he went on.

The diplomat said "this arouses indignation" that neither investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fact-Finding Mission nor experts from the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism have visited Khan Shaykhun and the Shayrat airbase.

"They are refusing to do this," Ulyanov said. "But according to our data, the security situation allows going to this area," he added.

"A report of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism on Khan-Shaykhun and Shairat (air base) will come on October 26. We will study this report, will assess its quality and how serious was the investigation or this was once again a distance one. Then we will be able to draw conclusions, as the mandate expires in mid-November, and we will determine whether there is any sense in extending it," the diplomat said.

"If this is a sham as it has been the case up until now, there won’t be much motivation for extending the mandate," Ulyanov said. "If the investigation proves to be efficient, this is a different story. So, at the moment it is premature to pass a judgement," he added.

Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) claimed that chemical agents were used, among other things, in the city of Khan Shaykhun on April 4. According to OPCW experts, sarin or other similar nerve agent was sprayed in the city on that day.