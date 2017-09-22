Back to Main page
Chemical weapons use in Syria needs honest, professional probe — Lavrov

World
September 22, 1:28 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov addressed the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Cases of the use of chemical weapons in Syria are to be investigated honestly and professionally, without attempts to manipulate the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that alleged use of chemical weapons in the region is a separate topic. All such cases "must be investigated honestly and professionally, without attempts to manipulate the activities of OPCW and the UN/OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism," he stressed.

Syrian conflict
