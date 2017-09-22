Back to Main page
Russia sees Venezuelan government readiness for dialogue with opposition

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 21:56 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat comments on the Venezuelan crisis

UNITED NATIONS, September 22./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that at talks with Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Thursday he felt readiness of Caracas to launch a dialogue with the opposition on the settlement of a political crisis in the country.

"We welcome readiness that I felt yesterday in a conversation with the foreign minister of Venezuela to start such a dialogue, understanding that it will be precisely a dialogue of the Venezuelan sides without any interference from outside," Lavrov told a news conference on Friday after a week of high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly.

Read also

US ambassador to UN admits possibility of oil embargo against Venezuela

Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speech

Russian Communists leaders denounces Trump’s claims about Venezuelan socialism

Venezuelan authorities, opposition close to reaching agreement, says Maduro

Topics
Foreign policy
