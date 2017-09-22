Russia sees Venezuelan government readiness for dialogue with opposition

Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 21:05
UNITED NATIONS, September 22./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that at talks with Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Thursday he felt readiness of Caracas to launch a dialogue with the opposition on the settlement of a political crisis in the country.
"We welcome readiness that I felt yesterday in a conversation with the foreign minister of Venezuela to start such a dialogue, understanding that it will be precisely a dialogue of the Venezuelan sides without any interference from outside," Lavrov told a news conference on Friday after a week of high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly.