US ambassador to UN admits possibility of oil embargo against Venezuela

NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UN approves probe into Islamic State crimes in IraqWorld September 21, 20:10
Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its historyBusiness & Economy September 21, 20:07
Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:10
Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCWRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:01
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by YandexScience & Space September 21, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The U.S. is considering various options of action against the incumbent authorities in Venezuela, including an oil embargo, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley told a news conference in New York on Thursday.
When a reporter asked her if the U.S. might introduce an oil embargo against Venezuela, she said it was "not off the table."
"If things don’t improve [meaning the situation in Venezuela - TASS], all those options are always there," international news media quoted her.
"It [oil embargo] is not off the table, I can tell you," she said.