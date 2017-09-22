US ambassador to UN admits possibility of oil embargo against Venezuela

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The U.S. is considering various options of action against the incumbent authorities in Venezuela, including an oil embargo, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley told a news conference in New York on Thursday.

When a reporter asked her if the U.S. might introduce an oil embargo against Venezuela, she said it was "not off the table."

"If things don’t improve [meaning the situation in Venezuela - TASS], all those options are always there," international news media quoted her.

"It [oil embargo] is not off the table, I can tell you," she said.