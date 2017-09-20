Back to Main page
Russian Communists leaders denounces Trump’s claims about Venezuelan socialism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 5:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Trump’s aggressive rhetoric does not promise anything good to the world, Gennady Zyuganov said

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), Gennady Zyuganov, has dismissed as an instance of hypocrisy the statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on the economic crisis in Venezuela, which he blamed on socialism as a system.

Trump’s aggressive rhetoric does not promise anything good to the world, Zyuganov said.

"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented," Trump said in a speech at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure," he claimed.

Trump described the administration of President Nicolas Maduro as "socialist dictatorship" and a "corrupt regime" that destroyed a prosperous nation by imposing a failed ideology, which according to him "has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried."

"Each nation has the right to choose the political system it finds necessary," Zyuganov told TASS in a remark on Trump’s speech. "Why didn’t he say that socialism in China is demonstrating the highest development rate over a period of 30 years and the Chinese Communist Party has taken the country to the orbit of a great power?"

"And why didn’t Trump mention Vietnam that shows huge rates and achievements, that has turned into one of the blossoming countries of the world after the U.S. bombing raids and full destruction?" Zyuganov said.

"They need Venezuela as a gas pump and hence all this noise," he said. "All that democracy boiled down to running the state ragged. It’s not accidental at all they didn’t pay taxes. That’s why it’s hypocrisy that defies belief and [Trump’s] labels don’t carry any constructive message."

On the whole, Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly session was marked by belligerence and revealed "an absolutely dark worldview", Zyuganov said.

"Generally speaking, this doesn’t do credit either to the U.S. President or to the UN," he said. "It’s a venue where one should come with dialogue, with peace, with solutions, not with labels to be pinned to others."

"Trump said about [North] Korea he was ready to destroy the whole country and its people," Zyuganov said. "He doesn’t like the Iran nuclear deal. Venezuela and Cuba are not the things he would like to see. Add to this he has decided to make himself the master of the UN."

"That’s bad omen, this won’t bring anything good to anyone - either to the world or to America or to all of us," he said meaning the U.S.-sponsored declaration on the UN reform.

