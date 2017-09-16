Back to Main page
Venezuelan authorities, opposition close to reaching agreement, says Maduro

World
September 16, 3:49 UTC+3 BOGOTA

The next meeting has been scheduled for September 27 in Santo-Domingo, the capital of the Dominical Republic

BOGOTA, September 16. /TASS/. Delegations of the Venezuelan government and the opposition are in an advanced phase of talks on an agreement that would guarantee political coexistence, peace and sovereignty, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and on Friday in the course of a video conference.

"As a result of talks between representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition held this week we moved closer to an agreement on political coexistence, peace and sovereignty," Maduro said. "We’re very close to it. The next meeting has been scheduled for September 27 in Santo-Domingo, the capital of the Dominical Republic."

"Jorge Rodriguez will represent the Venezuelan government there and (parliament) deputy Julio Borges, the opposition," he said.

Maduro also thanked the opposition leaders for a decision to sit down to the table of negotiations with the government.

"I thank them for enabling us to move to an advanced stage of negotiations and I reaffirm our preparedness to abide by the rules that have been coordinated," he said.

One of the decisions taken in the course of talks in the Dominican Republic was to set up a group of countries facilitating the talks. The Dominican Republic, Mexico, Chile, Nicaragua, and Bolivia joined forces in the group.

