Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 13, 11:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco on September 2

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described the charges against the Russian consulate-general in San Francisco of violating garbage incineration rules as a performance expected to excuse barbaric actions by US special services on the premises of a diplomatic mission.

Read also

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US

Russian embassy in US slams remarks on searches at diplomatic missions as mockery

Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunity

Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia

"The anti-Russian performance in the United States is going on," Zakharova said on her Facebook page. "The show running at the moment is called Russians Poison San-Francisco. Why? One of the reasons behind is to excuse barbaric actions by US secret services on the premises of the Russian consulate-general."

Earlier, the CBS television network said the authorities of one of San Francisco’s districts notified Russia’s consulate-general it was in breach of garbage incineration rules. The notification did not mention the sum of the fine. The settlement procedure may last several weeks to several months.

On September 1, fire-fighting brigades were brought to the building of Russia’s consulate-general when smoke was seen rising from the premises of the Russian diplomatic mission. It eventually turned out that the smoke was coming from the chimney of the Russian consulate-general. The US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco on September 2.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
2
Number of Western military drills near Russian borders keeps growing — military official
3
Apple announces prices for new iPhones in Russia
4
Russia, US discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit
5
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
6
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
7
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама