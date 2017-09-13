Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt

Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New STARTPress Review September 13, 13:00
Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantorsWorld September 13, 12:22
IEA increases forecast for world oil demand in 2017Business & Economy September 13, 12:07
The day X: new iPhones revealedBusiness & Economy September 13, 12:05
Moscow Zoo welcomes birth of first Asian catshark pupSociety & Culture September 13, 12:02
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:57
Russia’s State Duma begins autumn sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 11:22
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to RussiaSociety & Culture September 13, 11:09
New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISSScience & Space September 13, 10:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described the charges against the Russian consulate-general in San Francisco of violating garbage incineration rules as a performance expected to excuse barbaric actions by US special services on the premises of a diplomatic mission.
"The anti-Russian performance in the United States is going on," Zakharova said on her Facebook page. "The show running at the moment is called Russians Poison San-Francisco. Why? One of the reasons behind is to excuse barbaric actions by US secret services on the premises of the Russian consulate-general."
Earlier, the CBS television network said the authorities of one of San Francisco’s districts notified Russia’s consulate-general it was in breach of garbage incineration rules. The notification did not mention the sum of the fine. The settlement procedure may last several weeks to several months.
On September 1, fire-fighting brigades were brought to the building of Russia’s consulate-general when smoke was seen rising from the premises of the Russian diplomatic mission. It eventually turned out that the smoke was coming from the chimney of the Russian consulate-general. The US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco on September 2.