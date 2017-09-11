Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 14:06 UTC+3

On September 2, the US authorities closed Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow will make conditions in which Russian missions in the US and US missions in Russia are operating totally equal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Monday’s press conference.

Read also

Moscow doubts likelihood of fair decision by US court in diplomatic property lawsuit

Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices

Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — Lavrov

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

"We are now studying the conditions in which American foreign missions in Russia and Russian foreign missions in the US are operating and will make these conditions totally equal," Lavrov stressed.

He reiterated that when Russia asked the US to equal its diplomatic staff in Russia with the number of Russian diplomatic staff in the US it showed goodwill and "included in this mainstream all those working in the Russian permanent delegation to the UN."

"The United Sates have ‘pocketed’ our kind move and said, ‘Russians want parity, then they should close one of the four consulates general, because we’ve got only three consulates general in Russia,’" the Russian foreign minister noted. "As long as the US took parity as a criterion," Russia will act in kind, he said.

On September 2, the US authorities closed Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Russian Trade Representation in Washington and its office in New York rented by Russia. The first two facilities are Russian state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow regards seizure of Russian diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on the US authorities to return these facilities immediately.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
3
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
4
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
5
Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria
6
Russian top diplomat says Jabhat al-Nusra is shielded from strikes
7
Diplomat comments on Merkel's remarks about Crimea's reunification with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама