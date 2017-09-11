Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia

AMMAN, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow will make conditions in which Russian missions in the US and US missions in Russia are operating totally equal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Monday’s press conference.

"We are now studying the conditions in which American foreign missions in Russia and Russian foreign missions in the US are operating and will make these conditions totally equal," Lavrov stressed.

He reiterated that when Russia asked the US to equal its diplomatic staff in Russia with the number of Russian diplomatic staff in the US it showed goodwill and "included in this mainstream all those working in the Russian permanent delegation to the UN."

"The United Sates have ‘pocketed’ our kind move and said, ‘Russians want parity, then they should close one of the four consulates general, because we’ve got only three consulates general in Russia,’" the Russian foreign minister noted. "As long as the US took parity as a criterion," Russia will act in kind, he said.

On September 2, the US authorities closed Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Russian Trade Representation in Washington and its office in New York rented by Russia. The first two facilities are Russian state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow regards seizure of Russian diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on the US authorities to return these facilities immediately.