Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 20:49 UTC+3

On September 2, the US closed Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Illegal intrusions into Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States cannot and should not be justified, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — Lavrov

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

"Attention has been focused on improper attempts of the United States’ officials to whitewash high-handed seizure of the Russian diplomatic property on September 2 in an attempt to attach a veneer of legality to it," Zakharova said. "Nevertheless, there is not and cannot be any acquittal to these outrageous steps."

"What the US Department of State calls … ‘inspections’ was actually an illegal intrusion into the Russian diplomatic facilities, coupled with their searches from cellars to attics," she added.

"We want to emphasize that the buildings, which belong to our state, were not sealed off but were seized. American ‘plainclothes agents’ still remain inside. Armed police officers are on duty on the perimeter of the adjacent area," Zakharova said.

"Inside the offices of the consulate general in San Francisco, the Americans are carrying out some ambiguous work. They are sawing and scraping something, as far as we understand, they are incurring considerable damage to the historical interior," she said. "US special agents have been strolling on the roof. In other words, they are behaving like intruders."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Ukraine’s ex-president Yanukovich charged with takeover of power in 2010
6
Residents of the Russian Far East: Demography, New Quality of Life, and Opportunities
7
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама