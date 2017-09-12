Russian embassy in US slams comments on searches at diplomatic facilities as mocking

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution tightening sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 12, 2:01
Proton-M carrier rocket with Spanish satellite launched from Baikonur Space CenterScience & Space September 12, 0:56
Top diplomat stresses Germany’s paramount interest in good relations with RussiaWorld September 11, 21:30
Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunityRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 20:57
Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 18:38
Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 deadWorld September 11, 18:05
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its presentSociety & Culture September 11, 17:27
Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in SyriaSociety & Culture September 11, 17:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States considers comments made by the US Department of State on the searches at Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco and trade mission in Washington as "purely mocking," says a statement published on the embassy’s website.
"In fact, these are unprecedented steps contrary to bilateral conventions, international law and the US domestic legislation as well," the statement reads.