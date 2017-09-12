Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy in US slams comments on searches at diplomatic facilities as mocking

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 2:03 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Russian embassy in the United States said that these are unprecedented steps contrary to bilateral conventions, international law and the US domestic legislation as well

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States considers comments made by the US Department of State on the searches at Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco and trade mission in Washington as "purely mocking," says a statement published on the embassy’s website.

"In fact, these are unprecedented steps contrary to bilateral conventions, international law and the US domestic legislation as well," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
UNSC unanimously adopts resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea
3
Russia does not accept North Korea’s claims of nuclear power status - UN ambassador
4
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
5
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
6
Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in Donbass
7
Russian top diplomat says Jabhat al-Nusra is shielded from strikes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама