Russia’s Pacific Fleet to commission corvette Sovershenny in Jan-Jun

Military & Defense
January 10, 6:09 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
At present, the ship is doing seaworthiness trial tests under the control of the Fleet’s military specialists on armament systems, communications air defenses, radioelectronic warfare
1 pages in this article
Ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet

Ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, January 10. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet, a territorial division of the Russian Navy, plans to commission the corvette Sovershenny (Unbeatable) in the first half of 2017, the press service of the Fleet said on Tuesday.

Gallery
11 photo
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russian Pacific Fleet military drills

"The Pacific Fleet will put the corvette Sovershenny on its table of equipment in the first half of 2017," the report said. "At present, the ship is doing seaworthiness trial tests under the control of the Fleet’s military specialists on armament systems, communications air defenses, radioelectronic warfare, and other aspects."

The Sovershenny was laid down at the Amur shipbuilding yards in the Far East of Russia back in 2006 and launched in 2015. The Deputy Chief of the Russian Navy, Viktor Bursuk said last year the military hoped to put it into service before the end of 2016.

Project 20380 family corvettes are the ships of the shore maritime zone with capabilities for conducting combat against ships and submarine and rendering fire support during landfall operations.

They have water displacement of about 2,200 tons, a speed of about 27 knots (27 nautical miles or 42.6 km per hour), and the unescorted transit distance of 4,000 nautical miles (7,200 km).

Their combat equipment consists of anti-ship and air defense systems, as well as gunnery and antisubmarine complexes. Each corvette in the family carries a helicopter aboard.

 

