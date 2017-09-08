Russia’s ambassador to US hopes US really stops policy of countermeasures

West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday he hopes Washington’s wishes to stop the policy of countermeasures will be realized.
"I would like very much to hope that all this [US’ putting an end to the policy of countermeasures - TASS] will be implemented in concrete actions," he said answering a TASS question.
"I can vow that there are no problems on our part," Antonov noted, adding that Russia has always stood "for improvement in bilateral relations."
"We want our relations to be trust-based, mutually respectful, equal, and, of course, mutually beneficial," he stressed, adding that this is in the interests of both the international community, Russia and the United States.
The Russian ambassador presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday.
"The atmosphere was good, constructive and friendly," he said. "President Trump met me cordially. We agree with his staff members to continue our contacts."
US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Thursday that the United States is not willing to continue the diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow and wants relations to improve. "We don’t want to continue this kind of diplomatic tit-for-tat. There are far too many areas where we can, we hope we can, cooperate with Russia," she said. Nauert did not elaborate on possible retaliatory measures from Moscow, stressing once again her country’s hope to improve ties with Moscow.