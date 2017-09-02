Back to Main page
Russia’s new ambassador to US focused on development of Russia-US relations

September 02, 14:54 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

He said that the most important is not to allow further sanctions spins

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Russian television he is focused on development of the Russian-U.S. relations and considers it necessary to stabilize them.

"I believe, counterparts from the Department of State, the National Security Council, Pentagon, those who remained from Barack Obama, have not ruined completely the Russian-American relations," he said, adding the existing cooperation with the U.S. under programs of the Ministry of Culture, in the spheres of fishery, industries, space development "add to certain optimism and the opportunity to hold on to something to develop those relations."

"I am focused on progress of the kind," the ambassador added.

Russia is interested in development of relations with the U.S. as much as it is, he continued, but at the first stage it would be necessary to attempt stabilizing the relations, "trying not to allow further slide towards a crisis in the relations."

"As of today, the most important is not to allow further sanctions spins," he said. "I hope the U.S. counterparts do not follow this route."

It is necessary to be talking to the U.S. despite the problems in bilateral relations, he continued.

"My opinion is talking with this America it is not only possible but necessary," the ambassador said. "No matter, how complicated the time is, talking is necessary."

"It is rather diplomats sit by the negotiations table than the military watch each other though rifle scopes," he said. "We had to experience such a period, and we shall calmly and professionally solve the tasks emerging from the Russophobia policies, inherited from Obama’s Administration.".

