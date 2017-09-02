Russia’s new ambassador to US focused on development of Russia-US relations

Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GARussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 12:01
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low levelDOMESTIC POLICY September 02, 10:59
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense September 02, 10:51
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 22:48
Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 21:18
Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 19:46
Russian football clubs resort to contradictory strategies as UEFA closes transfer windowSport September 01, 19:19
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 18:56
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense ministerMilitary & Defense September 01, 18:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Russian television he is focused on development of the Russian-U.S. relations and considers it necessary to stabilize them.
"I believe, counterparts from the Department of State, the National Security Council, Pentagon, those who remained from Barack Obama, have not ruined completely the Russian-American relations," he said, adding the existing cooperation with the U.S. under programs of the Ministry of Culture, in the spheres of fishery, industries, space development "add to certain optimism and the opportunity to hold on to something to develop those relations."
"I am focused on progress of the kind," the ambassador added.
Russia is interested in development of relations with the U.S. as much as it is, he continued, but at the first stage it would be necessary to attempt stabilizing the relations, "trying not to allow further slide towards a crisis in the relations."
"As of today, the most important is not to allow further sanctions spins," he said. "I hope the U.S. counterparts do not follow this route."
It is necessary to be talking to the U.S. despite the problems in bilateral relations, he continued.
"My opinion is talking with this America it is not only possible but necessary," the ambassador said. "No matter, how complicated the time is, talking is necessary."
"It is rather diplomats sit by the negotiations table than the military watch each other though rifle scopes," he said. "We had to experience such a period, and we shall calmly and professionally solve the tasks emerging from the Russophobia policies, inherited from Obama’s Administration.".