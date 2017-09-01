Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's new ambassador to US gets down to work by greeting embassy school students

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 21:51 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to Anatoly Antonov, "instead of quarrelling with the Americans, we're marking this beautiful holiday"

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. Russia's new Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Washington on Thursday, began his first workday here by greeting the students of the embassy school on the occasions of Knowledge Day, which Russia observes every year on September 1, the date when the academic year begins in the national education system.

Read also

Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up

Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by Trump

"I'm really glad my first official function is here at this school," Antonov said addressing the students, parents and teachers. "Instead of quarrelling with the Americans, we're marking this beautiful holiday and I'd like to congratulate everyone on this occasion."

"I'm really jealous because there's so much you're going to learn," he said.

"What I really feel like having a shortage of in my life is more information and I still feel it," Antonov went on. "And if someone asks me what discipline I feel shortage of, I can tell you it's the Russian language. There's nothing else so beautiful as our Russian language. Please pay more attention to it."

Sergei Yakovlev, the school headtreacher said it had more than 150 students this academic year.

Read also
Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

The situation for the Russians in the US is characterized by a rather complicated political background right now. Literally an hour before Antonov's arrival at the Dulles International Airport in Washington, the Trump Administration issued a demand to the Russian government to close down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and two diplomatic facilities in Washington and New York by September 2. The Department of State said later the case in hand was trade missions.

"We need a cool, clear-headed and professional course of action now," Antonov told reporters who came to meet and greet him at the airport along with senior diplomats from the Russian embassy.

"Speaking in Lenin's words, we don't need any hysterical fits," he said. "My fellow diplomats and I will do our job professionally."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia says US grossly violates international law limiting diplomatic missions’ work
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
5
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
6
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
7
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама