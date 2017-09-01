Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter upRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 11:33
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid al-Adha holidaySociety & Culture September 01, 10:54
Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 10:44
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 01, 10:23
White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by TrumpWorld September 01, 9:41
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to MoldovaWorld September 01, 9:25
Closure of Russian consulate in San Francisco may complicate citizen-to-citizen diplomacyWorld September 01, 9:21
Japan calls on China and Russia to realize importance of new sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 01, 8:36
Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge DaySociety & Culture September 01, 8:16
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to Washington’s move to close down Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, as well as diplomatic annexes in Washington and New York, after assessing the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov vowed, while addressing students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Friday.
"We have been looking into it after receiving the note last night," he stated.
"We will respond as soon as the assessment is complete," he added. "I would like to point out it was not us who initiated this exchange of sanctions, but the Obama Administration. They sought to rupture Russian-US relations and prevent US President Donald Trump from putting forward any constructive proposals," the Russian top diplomat stressed.
Washington’s policy rationale of "exceptionalism" has been observed in Russia’s US diplomatic property spat, Lavrov pointed out.
"I do not even want to comment on that, because we see some frenzy about ‘exceptionalism’ which US President Barack Obama constantly referred to, arrogantly pointing to the place, which, in his view, all other countries should take," he said.