Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 11:33 UTC+3

Russia's top diplomat stressed that it was President Obama and his Administration who initiated this sanctions exchange in the first place

Share
1 pages in this article
Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to Washington’s move to close down Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, as well as diplomatic annexes in Washington and New York, after assessing the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov vowed, while addressing students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Friday.

"We have been looking into it after receiving the note last night," he stated.

Read also

Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'

"We will respond as soon as the assessment is complete," he added. "I would like to point out it was not us who initiated this exchange of sanctions, but the Obama Administration. They sought to rupture Russian-US relations and prevent US President Donald Trump from putting forward any constructive proposals," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Washington’s policy rationale of "exceptionalism" has been observed in Russia’s US diplomatic property spat, Lavrov pointed out.

"I do not even want to comment on that, because we see some frenzy about ‘exceptionalism’ which US President Barack Obama constantly referred to, arrogantly pointing to the place, which, in his view, all other countries should take," he said.

Read also

Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by Trump

Russia’s closed US diplomatic facilities to remain Moscow’s property

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory

Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
4
Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US
5
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
6
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
7
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама