Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to Washington’s move to close down Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, as well as diplomatic annexes in Washington and New York, after assessing the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov vowed, while addressing students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Friday.



"We have been looking into it after receiving the note last night," he stated.

"We will respond as soon as the assessment is complete," he added. "I would like to point out it was not us who initiated this exchange of sanctions, but the Obama Administration. They sought to rupture Russian-US relations and prevent US President Donald Trump from putting forward any constructive proposals," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Washington’s policy rationale of "exceptionalism" has been observed in Russia’s US diplomatic property spat, Lavrov pointed out.

"I do not even want to comment on that, because we see some frenzy about ‘exceptionalism’ which US President Barack Obama constantly referred to, arrogantly pointing to the place, which, in his view, all other countries should take," he said.