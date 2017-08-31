Back to Main page
White House says looking forward to meeting and greeting new Russian ambassador to US

World
August 31, 20:14 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

A high-rank member of the US National Security Council told TASS that the newly appointed foreign ambassadors would hand in credentials to Trump next week

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The White House does not comment on the arrival in Washington later of Thursday of Russia's new ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov but still it is looking forward to the ceremony where he will hand in his credentials to President Donald Trump, a high-rank member of the US National Security Council told TASS.

He indicated that the newly appointed foreign ambassadors would hand in credentials to Trump next week but did not specify where the ceremony would take place.

