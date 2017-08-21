Putin appoints Anatoly Antonov Russia’s ambassador to US

Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15World August 21, 14:36
MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Anatoly Antonov Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
"Under a presidential decree Anatoly Anotnov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America and permanent observer of the Russian Federation at the Organization of American States in Washington, the United States of America," the announcement published on the Kremlin’s website runs.