Too early to speak about new UNSC resolution on North Korea, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The work on a new UN Security Council resolution on North Korea is underway but it is too early to say what it will be like, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday.

"Just like France, Russia condemns provocations that the North Korean leadership has been carrying out, testing ballistic missiles and nuclear devices in breach of UN Security Council resolutions," he said. "The United Nations Security Council is working on a new resolution," he said. "It is too early to make predictions about the form that it will take," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "apart from exerting pressure on the North Korean regime to make it abandon provocations while developing its nuclear and missile program, there is a need to advance efforts to resume the political process."

"If we want to find a long-term solution to the North Korea issue, there is no alternative to these efforts," Lavrov stressed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29, North Korea test-fired another missile. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile. China condemned Pyongyang’s actions, while South Korea and the United States said that a military response was possible. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately resume dialogue and negotiations saying that it was the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issues.