Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow disappointed with North Korea’s disregard for UN SC resolutions — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 13:30 UTC+3

According to Zakharova, the outcome of the regional arms race will be a full-fledged armed conflict preceded by a vicious circle of mutual threats, military exercises and missile and nuclear tests

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed with North Korea’s actions, which violate the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The situation around the Korean Peninsula has again deteriorated substantially after the thermonuclear device test announced by Pyongyang on September 3," the diplomat noted. "Moscow is disappointed with North Korea’s apparent disregard for the global non-proliferation regime and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We believe the ongoing militarization of the region on either side under the pretext of ensuring one’s own security is extremely dangerous."

Read also

Russia and China agree sanctions against North Korea useless

According to Zakharova, the outcome of the regional arms race will be a full-fledged armed conflict preceded by a vicious circle of mutual threats, military exercises and missile and nuclear tests.

"We are certain that the policy of maximizing pressures on North Korea, including sanctions, has exhausted itself. We have said this more than once," she said. "Clearly, a military disaster in Northeast Asia or a humanitarian disaster inside the DPRK will be its net effect."

"It is crucial to prevent the situation from following either unacceptable scenario," Zakharova stated. "We are calling upon the international community to exert the maximum efforts to encourage the parties involved in the conflict to enter into a dialogue."

"We are actively working with all parties at various levels to find a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula’s problems," the diplomat said. "To that end, we welcome any peace initiatives by the interested countries and willingness to act as mediators or provide a platform for negotiations. We stress that the Russian-Chinese joint initiative, namely, the roadmap for the Korean settlement, is open to new proposals and additions. At the moment, there is no alternative to it.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
2
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
3
New French ambassador arrives in Moscow
4
Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat
5
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
6
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
7
Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deck
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама