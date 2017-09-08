Moscow disappointed with North Korea’s disregard for UN SC resolutions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed with North Korea’s actions, which violate the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The situation around the Korean Peninsula has again deteriorated substantially after the thermonuclear device test announced by Pyongyang on September 3," the diplomat noted. "Moscow is disappointed with North Korea’s apparent disregard for the global non-proliferation regime and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We believe the ongoing militarization of the region on either side under the pretext of ensuring one’s own security is extremely dangerous."

According to Zakharova, the outcome of the regional arms race will be a full-fledged armed conflict preceded by a vicious circle of mutual threats, military exercises and missile and nuclear tests.

"We are certain that the policy of maximizing pressures on North Korea, including sanctions, has exhausted itself. We have said this more than once," she said. "Clearly, a military disaster in Northeast Asia or a humanitarian disaster inside the DPRK will be its net effect."

"It is crucial to prevent the situation from following either unacceptable scenario," Zakharova stated. "We are calling upon the international community to exert the maximum efforts to encourage the parties involved in the conflict to enter into a dialogue."

"We are actively working with all parties at various levels to find a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula’s problems," the diplomat said. "To that end, we welcome any peace initiatives by the interested countries and willingness to act as mediators or provide a platform for negotiations. We stress that the Russian-Chinese joint initiative, namely, the roadmap for the Korean settlement, is open to new proposals and additions. At the moment, there is no alternative to it.".