US resolution on North Korea should rule out military solution — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Moscow will insist that the US resolution on North Korea should stress that there won’t be any military solution to the Korean Peninsula crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As I understand, the Americans have already drawn up the resolution (on North Korea) and it is probably incorrect to speak whether we will block or support it, without seeing the text," Lavrov said. "We should familiarize ourselves with it and this work is beginning now at the expert level."

"For many years, there have been attempts to solve the Korean Peninsula issue by new and new pressure measures, they declared the need for dialogue, but did nothing to resume this dialogue," Lavrov noted.

"No doubt, we will call for the need to stress that there is no alternative to a solution through negotiations and underline that there is no military solution to this issue," Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov also said that Moscow would ask UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to join mediating efforts on settling the Korean Peninsula crisis. "I think, this won’t be useless."

On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all concerned parties to immediately resume dialogue and talks, saying that this is the only way to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula.