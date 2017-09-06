Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zone

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Experts from Russia, Turkey and Iran have made considerable progress in agreeing the parameters, configuration and methods of ensuring security in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.
"As for the Idlib province, contacts are underway between the guarantor countries and initiators of the Astana process - Russia, Iran and Turkey," he said.
"In the course of [these consultations], we have made considerable progress to agree on the parameters, configuration and methods of ensuring security in the de-escalation zone in the Idlib province," Lavrov noted. "I hope we will hear more specific news in the near future."