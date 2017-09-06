Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Breaking of Deir ez-Zor siege important step in fight against terrorism in Syria — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 12:36 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Now conditions have been created for the liberation of Deir ez-Zor from terrorists, the Russian top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The breaking of the Deir ez-Zor siege is an important step in the fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Indeed, it is an important milestone in the war on terror in Syria - the siege of Deir ez-Zor has been broken, where the Syrian troops and civilians remained besieged by the ISIL militants for several years," he said.

Read also

Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents

Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor

Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor

Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

"Now that the siege is broken, conditions have been created for achieving another important task, which is the liberation of Deir ez-Zor from terrorists," the Russian top diplomat added. "The Syrian troops supported by our Aerospace Force continue its activities aimed at achieving this goal," Lavrov said.

On Tuesday, Syrian government troops broke through the defenses of the IS terrorists on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zor and broke the three-year siege of the city. To support the Syrian troops’ offensive, Russia’s Aerospace Force delivered a massive airstrike on the main strongholds, manpower and materiel of the Islamic State near Deir ez-Zor, while cruise missiles were launched from the Admiral Essen frigate.

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu earlier said that the city of Deir ez-Zor was the main point in the Euphrates River area, so the breaking of its siege would to a large extent mark the end of military activities against terrorists in Syria. According to Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia’s General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, after the siege is broken, "the strongest ISIL units active in Syria will face a defeat." Rudskoi also pointed out that Deir ez-Zor was the place where terrorists accumulated their remaining forces, as militants from Iraq’s Mosul and most armed units from Raqqa had moved there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама