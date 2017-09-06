Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Syrian troops have won the battle for the town of Deir ez-Zor against the Islamic State terrorist group, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoi, the chief of the main operations department of Russia’s General Staff, said on Wednesday.

"The battle against terrorist groups near the town of Deir ez-Zor has been won," Rudskoi said, adding that this victory is more important than previous victories.

"The Syrian people have been waiting for it for over three years," he added.

The Syrian army has liberated 59 settlements and 4,800 square kilometers of the country’s territory over the past two weeks, according to Rudskoy.

"Over this time, the Syrian armed forces have cleaned of terrorists 4,800 square kilometers of territory, and militants have been forced out of 59 settlements," Rudskoy said.

According to Rudskoi, the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terror group’s unit active near the Syrian town of Uqayribat has been dispersed, its elimination is almost completed.

"After three rings of encirclement were formed in the area, the terrorist unit was dispersed and now its separate parts are being eliminated," he said.

Rudskoi also said that a deconfliction zone has been established near the Syrian city of Tell Rifaat with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties.

"To prevent provocations and potential clashes between Free Syrian Army units located in northern Syria and the Kurdish militia, a deconfliction zone has been established near Tell Rifaat with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties," he said