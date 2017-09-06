Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 06, 13:08 UTC+3

The Syrian people have been waiting for it for over three years, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoi said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Syrian troops have won the battle for the town of Deir ez-Zor against the Islamic State terrorist group, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoi, the chief of the main operations department of Russia’s General Staff, said on Wednesday.

"The battle against terrorist groups near the town of Deir ez-Zor has been won," Rudskoi said, adding that this victory is more important than previous victories.

Read also

Breaking of Deir ez-Zor siege important step in fight against terrorism in Syria — Lavrov

"The Syrian people have been waiting for it for over three years," he added.

The Syrian army has liberated 59 settlements and 4,800 square kilometers of the country’s territory over the past two weeks, according to Rudskoy.

"Over this time, the Syrian armed forces have cleaned of terrorists 4,800 square kilometers of territory, and militants have been forced out of 59 settlements," Rudskoy said.

According to Rudskoi, the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terror group’s unit active near the Syrian town of Uqayribat has been dispersed, its elimination is almost completed.

Read also

Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents

"After three rings of encirclement were formed in the area, the terrorist unit was dispersed and now its separate parts are being eliminated," he said.

Rudskoi also said that a deconfliction zone has been established near the Syrian city of Tell Rifaat with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties.

"To prevent provocations and potential clashes between Free Syrian Army units located in northern Syria and the Kurdish militia, a deconfliction zone has been established near Tell Rifaat with the assistance of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties," he said

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама