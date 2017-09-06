Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Documents on Syria’s fourth de-escalation zone to be signed at Astana meeting

Military & Defense
September 06, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The next meeting on Syria is scheduled for September 13-15

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Documents on the work of Syria’s de-escalation zones, including the fourth one due to be established in the Idlib province, will be signed at the next meeting in Astana on September 13-15, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel General Sergey Rudskoi told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Read also

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zone

Russia's top envoy assures Syrian de-escalation zones pose no danger to Israel’s security

Russia expects de-escalation zone to be set up in Syria’s Idlib

Monitoring center for southern Syrian de-escalation zone starts activities in Amman

"The next, sixth meeting between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition will be held in Astana on September 13-15. During the meeting, the parties are expected to adopt the documents regulating the actions of the de-escalation control forces in all the four de-escalation zones, including Idlib, and provisions on the joint coordination center," he said.

Rudskoi added that three de-escalation zones are successfully operating in the country - in southern Syria, near Eastern Ghouta and in the north of the Homs province, where the Russian military police personnel ensures compliance with the cessation of hostilities.

According to Rudskoi, thanks to the agreements reached by officers from the Russian reconciliation center and representatives of the moderate Syrian opposition, it was possible to unblock traffic movement along the strategically important Homs-Hama highway. That made it possible to facilitate the movement of people and cargo between Syria’s north and south, which contributes to the country’s economic revival, he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама