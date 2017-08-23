Monitoring center for southern Syrian de-escalation zone starts activities in Amman

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone will start its activities in Amman on August 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the agreements reached by Russia, the United States and Jordan during the Astana talks, on August 23, 2017, the Joint Monitoring Center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone, set up in the Deraa and Quneitra Governorates, will start its activities in Amman (the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan)," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the center is tasked to control the ceasefire in the southern de-escalation zone, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to the area and the provision of medical and other assistance to local residents.

On July 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the decision to establish a de-escalation zones in southern Syria following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. A ceasefire was declared in the area starting from 12:00 p.m. Damascus time on July 9.

Syrian de-escalation zones

According to earlier reports, at the Astana meeting on Syria, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Governorate, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Governorates in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.

The memorandum will remain in effect for six months and can be automatically extended for another six months.