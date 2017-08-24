Russia expects de-escalation zone to be set up in Syria’s Idlib

Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence DayWorld August 24, 15:50
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects that consultations between Russia, Iran and Turkey will ensure the establishment of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We expect that the current consultations between the Astana process members [Russia, Iran and Turkey - TASS] will confirm the agreements concerning the fourth de-escalation zone - in Idlib, following the setup of de-escalation zones in western Syria, Eastern Ghouta and in the Homs area," the Russian top diplomat said.