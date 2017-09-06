Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
Putin welcomes South Korean interest in developing business ties with RussiaBusiness & Economy September 06, 13:36
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeksMilitary & Defense September 06, 13:31
Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:28
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 06, 13:08
Press review: Eastern Economic Forum kicks off and Syrian army liberates IS-captured cityPress Review September 06, 13:00
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — sourceWorld September 06, 12:53
US resolution on North Korea should rule out military solution — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 12:49
Breaking of Deir ez-Zor siege important step in fight against terrorism in Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 12:36
MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian planes in Syria have flown 1,417 sorties over the past two weeks to deal 2,687 strikes against command centers, field camps and groups of militants and destroy 83 armored vehicles, the commander of Russia’s military group in Syria Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin said on Wednesday.
"Over the past two weeks Russian planes flew 1,417 sorties. A total of 2,687 strikes were delivered against command centers, field camps and groups of militants. Eighty three armored vehicles, more than 200 trucks carrying heavy machine-guns, multiple rocket launchers, artillery and anti-aircraft weapons and more than 1,200 terrorists were destroyed," he said.
To provide support for the advancing government troops Russian aircraft carry out rocket and bomb strikes against facilities of the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) round the clock. In the final phase of the operation the intensity of air raids increased to 100 sorties a day and more. Each plane flies three or four sorties a day.
Surovikin said the planes were destroying newly-identified targets, mostly armored vehicles, tanks, truck convoys carrying ammunition and artillery positions, thereby leaving no chance for the IS terrorists to regroup forces.