Putin offers to discuss situation around North Korea to South Korean president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 8:51 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

On September 3, North Korea announced the successful testing of the hydrogen bomb

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss the situation around North Korea during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

"We just had a chance to talk to you on the phone the day before yesterday, glad to have the opportunity to meet with you personally today and to discuss the problems that concern us about the well-known events surrounding the North Korean nuclear missile program and, of course, talk about our bilateral relations of economic nature," Putin said to his South Korean counterpart.

The Russian leader noted that despite a significant decline in trade between Russia and South Korea in 2016 of 16.6%, for the first half of this year there is almost 50% growth of turnover.

On September 3, North Korea announced the successful testing of the hydrogen bomb. This caused a tough response from the international community. Pyongyang's actions, in particular, were condemned by China, and South Korea and the US did not rule out possibility of a military response.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Реклама