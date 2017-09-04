Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, South Korean presidents condemn Pyongyang’s actions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 19:01 UTC+3

Russian and South Korean Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in, will meet on September 6

Share
1 pages in this article
Pyongyang, North Korea

Pyongyang, North Korea

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian and South Korean Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in, have resolutely condemned Pyongyang’s actions that "blatantly violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions, undermine the global non-proliferation regime and pose a serious threat to peace and security in the region," the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The Russian side once again stressed that this extremely complicated situation can be settled only through the resumption of talks and wide use of political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin said.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlement

War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomat

The leaders agreed to continue to exchange views on that problem at their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6, the Kremlin added.

Moscow insists on resolving the North Korean nuclear issue only by political and diplomatic means, for regional powers should show wisdom, Peskov went on. 

He pointed to the "meaningful statements" made by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya. "He said that in the current situation, we call on everybody to show restraint as resolving the North Korea issue is only possible through political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin spokesman said. According to Peskov, "this remains the basis for Russia’s stance."

He said that he had heard strong statements made by the United States’ UN Ambassador Nikki Haley about ways to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue. "In this connection, it is easy for non-regional countries to speak about a war, but the countries who are in the same region with North Korean and the Korean Peninsula have to be wiser and adopt balanced approaches to this serious issue, which causes us all concern," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that the situation surrounding North Korea was "really difficult." However, when asked if the Kremlin considered a US nuclear strike on North Korea possible, he said that he thought the question to be inappropriate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North Korea
2
Russian envoy warns any slip-up on Korean Peninsula issue may lead to military outbreak
3
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
4
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
5
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukes
6
US special agents remain on Russian consulate’s premises — senior diplomat
7
Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама