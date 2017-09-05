Back to Main page
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions, pressure

World
September 05, 9:25 UTC+3

South Korea will make efforts to find a comprehensive and fundamental solution to the North Korean nuclear issue, the country's president said

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. Seoul will take severe measures in response to the new nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang, but will also continue the search for ways to resolve the issue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, which is the first interview he gave to a Russian media outlet.

"North Korea’s recent nuclear test is more serious than the previous ones," the South Korean president said. "On the one hand, Seoul will respond to it in the most decisive manner, particularly by toughening sanctions, increasing pressure and strengthening its own military capabilities," Moon Jae-in added.

"On the other hand, South Korea will make efforts to find a comprehensive and fundamental solution to the North Korean nuclear issue," he said.

According to him, there is a need to break the vicious circle, when time after time North Korea’s provocations are followed by the global community’s condemnation and increasing pressure on Pyongyang.

On September 3, North Korea announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test provoked a tough response from the global community, as China condemned Pyongyang’s actions, while South Korea and the United States said that a military response was also possible. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately resume dialogue and negotiations saying that it was the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issues.

