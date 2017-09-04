Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 20:28 UTC+3

According to the Russian diplomat, US sanctions cannot resolve the North Korean problem

Share
1 pages in this article
© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. Sanctions have practically exhausted their potential as a tool to exert pressure on North Korea and a further package of sanctions suggested by the United States may fail to help settle the situation in the Korean Peninsula, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday, commenting on Washington’s plans to initiate a United Nations Security Council resolution toughening the anti-North Korean sanctions in response to its latest nuclear test.

"We have already said that the sanction resource of pressure on North Korea has been practically exhausted," he said. "Our goal is to settle the Korean Peninsula problem. I am not sure another package of sanction can reach this goal bearing in mind that a rather tough sanction resolution 2371 was passed by consensus just a month ago but has not yet been fully implemented."

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean Peninsula

Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlement

War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert

He said he doesn’t rule out the US-initiated draft resolution would provide for to excessively tough and ill-conceived measures but noted the document, which has not yet been circulated, would require analysis.

According to the Russian diplomat, no sanctions as such could resolve the North Korean problem. Settlement, in his words, will require the resumption of six-lateral talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Nenbenya once again drew attention to Russia’s and China’s North Korean settlement roadmap that envisages a freeze of North Korea’s nuclear program in exchange of cessation of the United States’ and South Korea’s large-scale military drills. "It is still on the table. It is literally the only political and diplomatic tool we now have to resolve the problem of the Korean Peninsula," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, the United States’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley voiced criticism of the Russian-Chinese initiative, denouncing the very idea of stopping military drills as insulting. Meanwhile, the Russian diplomat told journalists he had not understood his US colleague. "I did not want to answer that but I could only wonder what can be insulting about it. It is the only initiative that offers a political way out of this situation," he said.

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. North Korea’s actions were condemned by many countries, including China and Russia. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions.

The Russian foreign ministry called on all parties concerned to immediately get back to dialogue and talks as the only possible way to reach an all-round settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North Korea
2
Russian envoy warns any slip-up on Korean Peninsula issue may lead to military outbreak
3
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
4
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
5
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukes
6
US special agents remain on Russian consulate’s premises — senior diplomat
7
Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама