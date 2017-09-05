Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korean president wants to establish friendly relations with Putin

World
September 05, 15:33 UTC+3 SEOUL

Moon Jae-in will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 6-7

Share
1 pages in this article
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in

© AP Photo/Cliff Owen

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said in an interview with TASS’ First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman ahead of his visit to Russia he hopes his visit will help him establish friendly relations with the Russian leader.

The South Korean president will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7 and will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read also

Russian, South Korean presidents condemn Pyongyang’s actions

South Korea might invest up to $3 bln in Russia’s Far East

Russia, South Korea may bring economic cooperation to new level — expert

South Korean presidential envoy expects cooperation with Russia to expand

Russia hopes for close cooperation with new South Korean leadership

"I hope this visit to Russia will help me establish sincere relations of friendship and trust with President Putin, as well as consolidate top-level strategic partnership," said Moon Jae-in. "I hope this visit will help us bring our cooperation up to a qualitatively new level."

According to the South Korean leader, he has set a kind of record. "I am going to Russia just four months after taking office, the shortest period among all previous South Korea’s presidents," he said and thanked Putin for his invitation.

Among the priority issues he plans to discuss in Russia, Moon Jae-in cited possibilities for economic cooperation. "I think in future we will be able together to reach major progress in the development of such spheres as infrastructure and logistics, including joint development of the Northern Sea Route," he said, adding that other promising cooperation areas may include the development of railway transport, ports, shipbuilding, agriculture, fishing, healthcare and medicine.

"And, naturally, along with all mentioned above, I would like to speak with President Putin about security on the Korean Peninsula, about efforts to make it nuclear-free again. It is in Russia’s vital interests as well," the South Korean leader underscored.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
2
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
3
German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in Donbass
4
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine should be agreed on by UN Security Council — OSCE
5
Russian frigate's cruise missile strike obliterates terrorist command centers in Syria
6
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Siemens hopes to seal deal with Russian Railways on supplies of 10 trains by year end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама