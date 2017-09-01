Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia says US grossly violates international law limiting diplomatic missions’ work

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 22:02 UTC+3

This measure even outstrips the Obama administration’s decision in December 2016 to seize Russian diplomatic property in the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. New restrictions against Russian diplomatic missions’ activity in the US are a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

Read also
The Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

US demands Russia close down 3 diplomatic facilities on American territory

"This step is a gross violation of international law, including the United States’ commitments on the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations," said the statement published on the ministry’s website.

The diplomat said this measure even outstrips the Obama administration’s decision in December 2016 to seize Russian diplomatic property in the US.

Moscow voices strong protest over the new restriction of Russian diplomatic missions’ activity in the United States, Zakharova said.

"We voice strong protest over Washington’s steps that ignore the international law and, as is common in diplomatic practice, we reserve a possibility to retaliate. This is not our choice. They impose it on us," the diplomat said.

Read also

Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure

Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

MP warns against symmetrical response as US ‘starts hot phase of diplomatic war’

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia says US grossly violates international law limiting diplomatic missions’ work
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
5
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
6
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
7
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама