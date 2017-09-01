Russia says US grossly violates international law limiting diplomatic missions’ work

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. New restrictions against Russian diplomatic missions’ activity in the US are a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"This step is a gross violation of international law, including the United States’ commitments on the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations," said the statement published on the ministry’s website.

The diplomat said this measure even outstrips the Obama administration’s decision in December 2016 to seize Russian diplomatic property in the US.

Moscow voices strong protest over the new restriction of Russian diplomatic missions’ activity in the United States, Zakharova said.

"We voice strong protest over Washington’s steps that ignore the international law and, as is common in diplomatic practice, we reserve a possibility to retaliate. This is not our choice. They impose it on us," the diplomat said.