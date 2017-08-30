Russian embassy sends note to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over abduction of TV reporter

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Kiev has sent a note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over the abduction of Anna Kurbatova, a reporter of Russia’s Channel One broadcaster, a source in the embassy told TASS.

"In light of media reports about the abduction of Channel One reporter Anna Kurbatova, the embassy has sent inquiries to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and a note to the Foreign Ministry, demanding that urgent steps be taken in order to establish the circumstances of the incident and release the Russian reporter," the source said.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has announced that Kurbatova will be deported. The SBU added that the necessary deportation documents were being issued. According to SBU Spokeswoman Yelena Gitlyanskaya, "the same will happen to anyone who dares to defame Ukraine."

Anna Kurbatova comes from the southern Russian city of Stavropol. While working in Ukraine, she was receiving threats over her coverage of events happening in the country. Before she disappeared, Anna was working on a report concerning the persecution of journalists in Ukraine, while a few days ago, Channel One broadcast her report covering the military parade which took place in Kiev on Ukraine’s Independence Day.