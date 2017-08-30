Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy sends note to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over abduction of TV reporter

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 16:32 UTC+3

The Russian embassy in Kiev has demanded that urgent steps be taken in order to establish the circumstances of the incident and release the Russian reporter

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Kiev has sent a note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over the abduction of Anna Kurbatova, a reporter of Russia’s Channel One broadcaster, a source in the embassy told TASS.

"In light of media reports about the abduction of Channel One reporter Anna Kurbatova, the embassy has sent inquiries to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and a note to the Foreign Ministry, demanding that urgent steps be taken in order to establish the circumstances of the incident and release the Russian reporter," the source said.

Read also

Russian TV journalist reportedly abducted in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has announced that Kurbatova will be deported. The SBU added that the necessary deportation documents were being issued. According to SBU Spokeswoman Yelena Gitlyanskaya, "the same will happen to anyone who dares to defame Ukraine."

Anna Kurbatova comes from the southern Russian city of Stavropol. While working in Ukraine, she was receiving threats over her coverage of events happening in the country. Before she disappeared, Anna was working on a report concerning the persecution of journalists in Ukraine, while a few days ago, Channel One broadcast her report covering the military parade which took place in Kiev on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Read also

Russian TV journalist to be deported from Ukraine

Ukraine on abducted Russian journalist: ‘Everything going within limits of legislation’

Moscow to look into abduction of Russian TV journalist in Ukraine

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin refutes information on excursion in Putin’s office for Ivanka Trump
2
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
3
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
4
Persian Gulf spat not affecting Qatar’s gas contracts— foreign minister
5
Police investigate billionaire ex-senator over shooting incident at Moscow hotel
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама