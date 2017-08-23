Back to Main page
Russia, US reach considerable progress in bilateral dialogue on Syria — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 23, 13:27 UTC+3
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A bilateral dialogue between Russia and the United States on the possible settlement of the ongoing conflict in Syria has reached considerable progress, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We did not wrap up our dialogues with the United States regarding regional conflicts," Ryabkov told Chinese and Japanese media. "Moreover, we have recently noticed a considerable progress in our dialogue with the United States on Syria."

