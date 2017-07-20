Russia ready to hail all US steps aimed at defusing Syrian crisis

The Hague court’s ruling on Arctic Sunrise encourages illegal steps — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:42
MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to welcome all steps aimed at de-escalating the situation in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Kozhin told a press briefing on Thursday.
"We welcome all steps aimed at de-escalating the situation and strengthening security in the Middle East," he said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s plans to end the CIA’s program to arm and train the so-called moderate opposition in Syria. He explained that, if Washington’s actions fit into this context, Russia would support them.
On July 19, the Washington Post reported citing some sources in the US administration that Trump decided to the CIA’s covert program to arm and train the so-called moderate opposition fighting against government forces.