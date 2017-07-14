Back to Main page
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has noted that "there are too many CIA and Pentagon intelligence employees under the roof of the American diplomatic mission"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that too many CIA employees are currently working at the American Embassy in Moscow.

Speaking about the possible expulsion of US diplomats from Russia in response to Washington’s move against employees of the Russian Embassy six months ago, Zakharova noted that "there are too many CIA and Pentagon intelligence employees under the roof of the American diplomatic mission whose activities do not correspond to their status."

"You must have heard about the adventures of some representatives of these services, everything was available to the public - wigs, disguises and installations with performances," she added.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had foiled a number of incidents involving intelligence activities by members of the American diplomatic mission in Russia. He noted that some of these cases became public, since "the Americans tried to portray those as a witch hunt against US diplomats, but when it came to the test, the truth proved otherwise."

According to Lavrov, the intelligence activity of American representatives working under diplomatic cover had been foiled. He referred to a well-known episode when a disguised diplomat wearing a wig and using false eyebrows attempted to penetrate into the building of the American Embassy refusing to present his identity card to a security officer and hit him."

The foreign minister also highlighted other instances involving US diplomats, including when a man changed into woman. "All that was recorded," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

