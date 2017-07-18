Kremlin refrains from comment on possible further Russia-US agreements on Syria

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained from comments on possible further Russia-US agreements on Syria.

"No, so far I won’t give any details," Peskov told journalists on Tuesday when asked to comment on a possibility of Moscow and Washington reaching a new agreement on a ceasefire in Syria in August.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States and Russia were working on an agreement on another ceasefire in Syria. An agreement on the first de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria was reached by Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, at their first personal meeting in Hamburg on July 7.