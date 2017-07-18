Kremlin refrains from comment on possible further Russia-US agreements on Syria

First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017Military & Defense July 18, 19:16
Russia hopes for US reasonable approach regarding return of diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 19:11
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense July 18, 19:09
Tribunal orders Russia to pay 5.4 mln euros to Netherlands on Arctic Sunrise caseWorld July 18, 18:34
First three Ka-52 Alligator helicopters delivered to Egypt — sourceMilitary & Defense July 18, 18:05
Chinese warships to enter Baltiysk Port for joint maritime drills with RussiaMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:54
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchaseBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:43
Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplaneMilitary & Defense July 18, 17:38
Experts say fines for driving across Arctic lakes should remainBusiness & Economy July 18, 17:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained from comments on possible further Russia-US agreements on Syria.
"No, so far I won’t give any details," Peskov told journalists on Tuesday when asked to comment on a possibility of Moscow and Washington reaching a new agreement on a ceasefire in Syria in August.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States and Russia were working on an agreement on another ceasefire in Syria. An agreement on the first de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria was reached by Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, at their first personal meeting in Hamburg on July 7.